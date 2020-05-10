224 fresh cases in Delhi, 3 more pvt hospitals for virus

Indians who arrived at IGI airport from Dhaka, Bangladesh, being screened on Saturday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Indians who arrived at IGI airport from Dhaka, Bangladesh, being screened on Saturday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The capital reporting 224 fresh cases of coronavirus and no deaths Saturday. Data collated by the state health department reflects cases recorded between 4 pm and12 am on May 8. The total number of positive cases in the city has reached 6,542, with 68 deaths.

Three more private hospitals in the city with a capacity of 50 beds each have meanwhile been authorised by the health department to admit confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19. The hospitals added to the existing list of the hospitals are Fortis Hospital — Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute and Khushi hospital.

Two Delhi government hospitals — Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospitals with a bed capacity of 2,000 and 500 respectively — were earlier completely turned into Covid-designated hospitals.

Recently, two more private hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital with 120 beds and Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital with 100 beds — were asked to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Till 12 am on May 9, the Delhi government performed 84,226 tests for the disease.

After receiving multiple complaints about the pendency in test reports, the government formed a committee to enquire about alleged discrepancies in test reports by Dr Lal PathLabs . “Some reports have come out to be wrong and the committee is investigating the matter. Every lab has to provide the test reports within 24 hours,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

Dr Arvind Lal, chairman and managing director of Dr Lal PathLabs, said “We have received a communication from Delhi government, and we are providing full cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to provide accommodation to doctors working on Covid duty at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in three hotels in East Delhi. On Friday, the government also announced that the services of the hospital will be extended to two five-star and a budget hotel.

The order stated, “The hospital is directed to provide healthcare facility at these hotels to the Covid positive officer/officials treating as if they are admitted in the hospital. Serious patients could be shifted to the main hospital area.”

