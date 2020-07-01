2,200 new Covid cases, 62 deaths reported in Delhi

The city’s recovery rate has been recorded at 66.8%, with 58,348 people recovering so far. The national recovery rate is 59.06%. On June 19, Delhi’s recovery rate was 44.37 per cent, while it climbed to 55.14 per cent the next day. The city’s recovery rate has been recorded at 66.8%, with 58,348 people recovering so far. The national recovery rate is 59.06%. On June 19, Delhi’s recovery rate was 44.37 per cent, while it climbed to 55.14 per cent the next day.

The capital reported 2,199 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases and death toll to 87,360 and 2,742 respectively. In the last 24 hours, 2,113 more people have recovered.

The city’s recovery rate has been recorded at 66.8%, with 58,348 people recovering so far. The national recovery rate is 59.06%. On June 19, Delhi’s recovery rate was 44.37 per cent, while it climbed to 55.14 per cent the next day.

Since then, the recovery rate has been on an upward spiral even on days when the case tally breached the 3,000-mark. On June 23, when Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, the recovery rate was 59.02 percent. Between June 15 and 29, a total of 40,012 patients have recovered, with 7,725 patients alone recovering on June 20. During this time, Delhi added 44,015 cases to its tally of cases.

There are 26,270 active cases in the city, out of which 5,912 are admitted to hospitals, 1,686 in Covid care centres and 233 in Covid health centres. A total of 16,240 people are undergoing treatment at their respective homes.

The city has ramped up testing and is also in the middle of conducting a serological survey to assess the spread of infection among the population.

The city performed 9,585 RT-PCR tests and 7,594 rapid antigen tests on Tuesday. Delhi is testing 27,986 people per million population.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government directed all hospitals to rework the existing bed capacity and increase the number of beds with ventilator facility. A total of 150 beds with ventilators are expected to be added in government hospitals.

The state government will soon receive 150 more ventilators from the Government of India. So far, Delhi has received 425 ventilators from the Centre.

Meanwhile, three teams formed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to inspect Covid hospitals for improving patient care will now carry out inspection at least once a week, apart from surprise visits. On June 14, the ministry had formed three teams of four experts each for assessment of patient care facilities in the hospitals. The teams will submit the report by next week.

