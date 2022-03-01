22-yr-old was studying to land a govt job, sole breadwinner, say kin

Among the victims in the triple murders on Monday was 22-year-old Bhoopender Singh from Dhakrauli village in Bulandshahr, who used the spare time at his job preparing for a government job exam in a small shed at the corner of the CNG gas pump.

He had been working as a CNG operator at the pump for over four years, said his father Ramesh Chand. “I have five daughters. He was my only son and the sole earner in the family. He got Rs 11,000 a month. He had big plans,” said Chand, a farmer, sobbing as he talked.

“All I want is justice,” he added.

His friend, Pramod, who works at another petrol pump in the city, said that Bhoopender had been preparing for exams to land a government job.

“During non-peak hours, especially during the night when vehicular activity for CNG is limited, he sat in a shed at the gas station and studied,” he said.

The pump at Gurgaon’s Sector 31. (Abhinav Saha) The pump at Gurgaon’s Sector 31. (Abhinav Saha)

The shed, a small porta cabin type structure, had a wooden bench, a plastic chair, a small bulb, a water cooler and a fan.

Police have recovered CCTV footage in which Bhoopender could be seen running to an adjacent petrol pump after being stabbed, before collapsing and succumbing to injuries.

Families and relatives of the other two victims said that they had no prior enmity with anyone.

Gyanendra Singh, brother of Pushpendra Singh, said, “He started working at the pump in 2016. He was a filling staff earlier and three years ago, he was promoted to the manager’s position. On September 14, 2020, some men had attacked him, and he had suffered an injury, but the matter was settled later after a compromise.”

Mahesh, brother of victim Naresh Kumar, who also works at the same pump, said, “I got a call at 4 am that someone had murdered three employees and immediately rushed here. My brother had been working here for three months. He kept to himself and did not bother anyone. Only a day ago, he had returned to Gurgaon from our village in Aligarh. He had two sons, one of them was born recently. I had spoken to him over the phone around 8 pm yesterday. I could not imagine something like this would happen.”

Police, meanwhile, said the bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem on Monday evening.