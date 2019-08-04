Toggle Menu
Delhi: 22-yr-old jumps to death from hospital balcony

“The incident took place at 4.50 am and has been recorded on CCTV camera. The post-mortem has been conducted and inquiry under CrPC section 174 has been initiated,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

The man has been identified as Anil Pal, a contractual employee in the housekeeping department of the hospital. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh-floor balcony of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, early Saturday morning. The man has been identified as Anil Pal, a contractual employee in the housekeeping department of the hospital.

As per a statement by Max Healthcare, the 22-year-old, who was an employee of the firm in charge of the hospital’s housekeeping, was working at the hospital for a few months. He was a resident of Haidarpur Lohiya camp.

