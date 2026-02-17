22 years after 14-year-old was found dead at West Delhi home, couple held in Bihar

On February 10 this year, after camping in Bihar for 15 days, a police team arrested the couple.

In April 2004, A 14-year-old girl was found dead, with her throat slit, at her residence in West Delhi’s Shiv Ram Park. For almost 22 years, the case, registered at Nangloi police station, did not get a closure. It finally did last week, with the arrest of a couple in Bihar.

The girl’s parents were in Bihar on the day of the incident and her brother had gone to attend a wedding in Noida. Police said the brother returned the next morning around 4:30 am only to find his sister lying in a pool of blood. The brother, police added, had to enter through the back door as the main gate was locked from inside.