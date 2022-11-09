22-year-old woman pushed off building in Noida, dies

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly pushing a 22-year-old woman off the third floor balcony of the office building where they worked, as she did not want to be in a relationship with him. Police identified the accused as Gaurav. Police said they had received information about a woman who had fallen or jumped from a terrace and been taken to a hospital by Gaurav, who claimed he was her brother. Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP (Noida), said: “We later found Gaurav is not her brother… The woman wanted to break off their relationship but he kept following her.”

Police said he had fled with her body to Ghaziabad and was going towards Meerut. His location was then traced via surveillance and he was arrested.

Police said during questioning, the accused said he and the victim used to work in the same insurance company for five years and had been in a live-in relationship. Afterwards, there was a quarrel between the two and she did not talk to him. They had met on Tuesday at the office, after which he allegedly pushed her.