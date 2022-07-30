scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

22-year-old woman found dead in police protection house in Faridabad

Police said the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 30, 2022 10:19:02 pm
Police said a duty magistrate recorded the statements and a probe has been initiated.

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a police protection house in Faridabad on Saturday morning, police said, adding that a magisterial probe has been ordered. Police have also filed a case of murder against the man she married, and his brother, based on a complaint by her family.

Police said they received information at 6.45 am, following which police and forensic teams rushed to the spot. “Preliminary probe has found that the woman got married to a man at a temple on Friday. The couple approached the district court and sought police protection, and as per the directions of the court, they moved into a police protection house on Friday,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police.

Police said the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Singh said: “The post-mortem report is awaited. On the complaint of the victim’s family, a case of murder has been registered against the man she had allegedly married and his brother. No arrest has been made so far.”

More from Delhi

Police said a duty magistrate recorded the statements and a probe has been initiated.

