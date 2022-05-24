22-year-old man murdered in IMT Manesar

A 22-year-old man died after being assaulted and dumped in the IMT Manesar area while he was returning home after closing his shop in Aliar village late on Saturday night. Police on Monday said the motive for the assault is yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 10 pm when the victim, Ashish Kumar, who worked with his father at their grocery shop in Aliar village in Manesar, was returning to his house in Bilaspur on his motorcycle.

“My father had returned from the shop at 4 pm earlier that day. After closing the shop, my brother was on his way home on his motorcycle and was near Kharkhari near KMP expressway in Manesar. He was talking to his fiancée over the phone during the commute. At 10.20 pm, his fiancée informed us that while he was talking to her, some unknown persons had intercepted him. She said that before the call got disconnected, Ashish told the accused to ‘take what they want and to not kill him’,” Ashish’s elder brother Ajay Kumar said.

Ajay said that he and his family immediately went to the spot and tried contacting his brother on his phone. “We informed the police and found his motorcycle in the fields. At a distance of over 200 metres, he was found lying unconscious. He had several injuries on his head and face,” added Ajay.

Ajay said that his brother did not have enmity with anyone. “His phone and silver chain are missing, but I do not think this was a case of loot,” he said.

Police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

“We are investigating from all angles. It is not certain whether it is a case of loot or if there was some enmity. The victim’s phone was robbed. The victim suffered injuries on his face, back of the head, arms and back – all inflicted with a sharp object. The accused are yet to be identified,” said Subhash Chand, station house officer, IMT Manesar.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station.