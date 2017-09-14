22-year-old, in Delhi to attend concert, goes missing

Pravish Chanam Pravish Chanam

A 22-year-old man, who had come to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh on September 7 to attend a music concert in Greater Noida, continues to be missing for the fifth consecutive day, police said. The missing person has been identified as Pravish Chanam, a second-year undergraduate student.

Waiting at the Knowledge Park police station, Chanam’s elder brother Ravikanta Chanam told The Indian Express, “He reached Delhi on September 7. He wanted to attend a concert by The Chainsmokers in Greater Noida’s Expo Mart on September 8. He has been missing since the concert ended.”

A resident of Imphal in Manipur, Chanam is pursuing a BA degree at Imphal University.

Police said CCTV footage from the concert shows Chanam at the venue with three of his friends around 2.35 pm. “The footage shows them waiting at the gate before being joined by other friends. Hundreds attended the concert and we are trying to go through CCTV footage to see if we can spot him during the concert later. A missing person’s case has been been registered,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Knowledge Park police station.

