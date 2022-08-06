scorecardresearch
22-year-old employee raped at spa in Northwest Delhi, 4 arrested

When police reached the spot, the victim was present along with her husband outside the spa and complained that she was allegedly raped by the manager and another person.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 6:27:50 pm
She had consumed a cold drink offered to her by the manager, after which she became dizzy and was allegedly raped by the two men.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 22-year-old employee of a spa centre in Northwest Delhi. Police said the arrested men include the manager and the client who allegedly raped the woman and the two owners who have been nabbed for violation of guidelines.

Police said a PCR call had been received around 10 pm on Thursday about the incident. When police reached the spot, the victim was present along with her husband outside the spa and complained that she was allegedly raped by the manager and another person. Police said she was sent to a hospital for medical examination, and a counsellor from the Delhi Commission for Women was also called.

The victim said she had joined the spa on July 30. On Thursday around 6 pm, the manager and client allegedly demanded sexual favours from her. She had consumed a cold drink offered to her by the manager, after which she became dizzy and was allegedly raped by the two men.

Police said the manager and the client were arrested, and a case was filed under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 328 (causing hurt by poison etc to commit offence) and 376D (gangrape).

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said: “A case under IPC section 188 (disobedience to public servant’s order) has been registered against the spa for violation of guidelines, and the owners have been arrested. Preventive action under CrPC sections 107 (security for keeping the peace) and 150 (information of design to commit cognizable offences) has been taken against them.”

More from Delhi

Police said the owners had a licence from the MCD, and the civic agency has been informed to cancel it and seal the premises.

