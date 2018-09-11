22-year-old arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ girl in Gurgaon society

In the FIR registered on August 29, the girl’s mother had alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her daughter on August 17, and then again on August 27. In the FIR registered on August 29, the girl’s mother had alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her daughter on August 17, and then again on August 27.

Ten days after the mother of a minor girl registered an FIR alleging her daughter was sexually assaulted on two occasions by a resident of her housing complex in Gurgaon, police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the crime.

According to police, the accused is the son of a Sirhaul resident who used to be a “notorious criminal” in the 90s.

“His father has several cases registered against him for crimes he committed in the 90s,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police, adding that he is out on bail.

“During questioning, the accused said that he kept changing locations to avoid detection, and spent some time in Kathmandu too,” Boken alleged. Following the accused’s disappearance, police had conducted raids at multiple locations to nab him.

Officials from the Child Welfare Commission had revealed that the child first met the 22-year-old around three months ago, shortly after he moved to the complex where the girl lived with her parents. The accused was living with his older brother.

Officials had said that the accused bumped into her at the complex’s swimming pool, and initiated a conversation with her. He then started following her on Instagram, where he asked her to meet him on two occasions, and allegedly sexually assaulted her both times.

On the second occasion, the accused was caught in the basement of the complex by security guards, who informed RWA members and alerted the child’s parents. CWC officials said the child did not realise that the accused was doing something wrong until her mother found out about the incidents.

“The accused was produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody. He has been sent to Bhondsi Jail,” said Boken.

