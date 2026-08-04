212 DDA demolition drives cancelled in last 5 years, Centre informs Rajya Sabha

On administrative bottlenecks, the ministry pointed to a "difference in the demarcation of land at site by DDA Staff and Revenue Department," along with a lack of timely support from other agencies in joint demolition programs.

Around 212 anti-encroachment demolition drives planned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had to be called off over the last five years due to issues including insufficient police deployment, indefinite court stay orders, and disputes over land demarcation between government agencies, the central government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Insufficient police force and improper implementation of law and order were among the primary obstacles the DDA faces in executing demolition drives on the operational front, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu told the Rajya Sabha, responding to a question by BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpayee.

Last week, Parliament was also informed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) that the authority had carried out approximately 1,116 demolition drives over the last three years, reclaiming close to 2,719 acres of land. This included government land, footpaths, agricultural areas, green belts, boundary walls, roadside parking, and encroachments by street hawkers.