212 DDA demolition drives cancelled in last 5 years, Centre informs Rajya Sabha

On administrative bottlenecks, the ministry pointed to a "difference in the demarcation of land at site by DDA Staff and Revenue Department," along with a lack of timely support from other agencies in joint demolition programs.
Around 212 anti-encroachment demolition drives planned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had to be called off over the last five years due to issues including insufficient police deployment, indefinite court stay orders, and disputes over land demarcation between government agencies, the central government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Insufficient police force and improper implementation of law and order were among the primary obstacles the DDA faces in executing demolition drives on the operational front, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu told the Rajya Sabha, responding to a question by BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpayee.
Last week, Parliament was also informed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) that the authority had carried out approximately 1,116 demolition drives over the last three years, reclaiming close to 2,719 acres of land. This included government land, footpaths, agricultural areas, green belts, boundary walls, roadside parking, and encroachments by street hawkers.
According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), legal hurdles stemmed from “status-quo orders issued by Honorable Courts with undefined end date,” as well as orders under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which restricts construction and demolition activity during periods of high pollution.
On administrative bottlenecks, the ministry pointed to a “difference in the demarcation of land at site by DDA Staff and Revenue Department,” along with a lack of timely support from other agencies in joint demolition programs.
To address the coordination gap between the DDA, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Revenue department, the ministry said joint inspections are now being conducted along with a Special Task Force (STF). It added that a nodal officer had been nominated in each department to resolve related issues in a timely manner, alongside advance correspondence between departments on anticipated problems.
Meanwhile, in disclosures made last week in response to questions raised by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, the ministry said that of the 1,116 demolition drives conducted over the last three years, the DDA’s Engineering Wing carried out 600 drives, reclaiming about 1,445 acres. The bulk of the land reclaimed in these drives was in the East Zone, where 206 drives led to the reclamation of 1,318 acres.
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The Land Management Department, meanwhile, carried out a further 516 demolitions, reclaiming approximately 1,274 acres. In total, around 532 acres of land was reclaimed in drives conducted in 2024, and 408 acres in 2023. The least amount, 333 acres, was reclaimed in 2025.
On rehabilitation, the ministry said measures for more than 3,100 eligible beneficiaries were undertaken under the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015. As many as 1,800 families from Bhoomiheen Camp in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri have been rehabilitated with Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at A-14, Kalkaji Extension, while 1,360 families from slum clusters at Jailor Wala Bagh, Mata Jai Kaur, and Golden Park have been rehabilitated at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More