21-year-old man assaulted, killed by group of youth in Delhi; minor among two held

During questioning, police said, Virat revealed that the murder was allegedly carried out in retaliation for an earlier assault on their associate by the deceased and his friends two days prior to the incident.

A 21-year-old man was abducted, assaulted and killed allegedly by a group of youth in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, with police arresting one of the accused and apprehending a juvenile in connection with the case, officers said on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Virat alias Gattu (22), a resident of Baljeet Nagar.

According to police, the case came to light after a PCR call was received at Anand Parbat police station on Thursday reporting an assault near Ramjas Park.

The caller informed that three youths passing through the area were intercepted by a group of around 10 persons and attacked, following which one of them was forcibly taken away, officers said.