21-year-old held for threat email to CM Kejriwal believes he’s mentally ill

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sending an email to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he threatened to kidnap his daughter.

Police said the accused, Vikash Ray, a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur, lives with his aunt in Pul Prahaladpur. He had been living in Burari for the past one and a half years. He is pursuing a BSc Mathematics course, and preparing for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam. “Since this was a non-cognizable offence, we had to take the court’s permission to arrest him,” said a senior police officer.

Police claimed that Ray sent out the threatening emails to attract attention of the public, as he believes he has a mental illness and needs treatment. “The accused claimed he was hearing voices. He was treated at Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors told him that he does not have any mental illness and prescribed some exercises. But the accused believed he had not been given proper treatment,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, Ray allegedly sent three emails to the Chief Minister — the first mail contained the threats, and in the second e-mail, the accused informed the recipient to not treat it as a fake email.

“The accused sent a third email in the next 30 minutes, after he changed his mind and wrote that it was a fake email,” the officer said.

When police received the complaint, they wrote to Google to provide the IP address under the emergency disclosure request. In such cases, service providers usually take 15 days to respond to a police request.

However, when police makes an emergency disclosure request, citing the probability of death in a time-sensitive case, service providers give the details within 24 hours.

Police also managed to get hold of the accused’s mobile phone number and tracked him to his house in Delhi, where neighbours told them he had fled. Police then tracked his movements using technical surveillance, and found that Roy had fled to Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where his sister lives.

This is not the first time that the Delhi CM has been targeted. Last year, a man allegedly threw chilli power at Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat.