21-year-old Delhi woman stabbed by man for ending friendship

A woman was stabbed by a man after she refused to continue her friendship with him, in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar Monday.

The victim has been identified as Dashpreet Kaur, 21. The police said the woman was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable. Kaur is a student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL).

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 22, was arrested by the police from Ambala Tuesday after he absconded from the city.

#WATCH | A 21-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after she refused to continue her friendship with him

According to the FIR in the matter, Dashpreet, a resident of Kewal Park in Azadpur Extension, stated that at around 12:05 pm on Monday, she was going to a driving school in Adarsh Nagar when the accused suddenly intercepted her near Majlis Park Main Road and dragged her towards a narrow bylane.

“He asked me why did I end my friendship with him. Earlier, he (Sukhwinder) was my friend but I ended my friendship with him due to personal reasons. Following this, Sukhwinder pulled out a knife and stabbed me multiple times… I kept screaming but he kept assaulting me,” she states in the FIR.

After the victim fell to the ground, Sukhwinder left her and fled the spot.

“I kept screaming for help… Some neighbours came to my rescue to take me to the main road from where I was taken to a clinic. The clinic referred me to the BRJM Hospital. I sustained stab injuries on my neck, head, and hands,” she said.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged following the incident.

A senior officer said the victim had ended her friendship with the accused three to four years ago and completely stopped talking to him. “She had known him for some years and ended the friendship as her family disliked it,” the officer said.

“Technical surveillance was done and we arrested the accused while he was coming back to Delhi from Ambala, where he had fled. The condition of the victim is stable,” the DCP said.