21-year-old commits suicide hours after being questioned by cops, they deny link

A 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at his home on Sunday, hours after being questioned by Delhi Police in connection with a robbery case. The deceased, Suraj Thakur, also recorded a video on his phone alleging he had been harassed by the police. The incident took place in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

The video was shared online by the family. It purportedly shows Suraj crying in his room and saying, “They (police) made me sit on a bike and took me to the station. Meri koi galti nahi thi (I did nothing wrong). They asked me to call my friends. They assured me that if I tell them about Ankit’s whereabouts, they will leave me. I called Ankit and he came. They then asked Ankit to call his brother Abhishek… Police then told me that they (Ankit and Abhishek) harass girls. They asked me if I am involved in such activities and said that I take smack… They sent me home. I didn’t do anything wrong. I am innocent. My parents’ reputation is at stake. I am depressed… I am committing suicide and I am responsible for this. I won’t blame anyone. No one is responsible for this…”

Suraj, a second-year BA student, is survived by his parents and two siblings. His father works as a labourer while his mother is a homemaker.

Speaking to The Indian Express, his younger brother, Neeraj (18), claimed police “tortured” his brother. He said Suraj also worked as a helper at a garments shop to support the family. “His friends were involved in a robbery case. Police took him for questioning in the afternoon. They took his phone and didn’t inform us. Later, I came to know that he had been detained. I went to Mayapuri chowki and found him,” claimed Neeraj, adding that Suraj was “threatened” by police and that he went straight to his room and hanged himself.

Police denied the allegations and said they had only called him in for questioning and let him go soon.

Prashant Gautam, Additional DCP (West), said, “We were investigating a phone snatching incident and found that the user of the phone was in contact with Suraj, who used to work at a cloth market. He was called to identify the accused. Based on the inputs, a man named Abhishek was arrested and the snatched phone was recovered. After identification, Suraj left for home.”

“Later in the evening, Suraj recorded a video on his phone where he alleged that he is depressed and is committing suicide as he can’t bear the humiliation his family will face and no one shall be held responsible for his suicide. He committed suicide in his jhuggi. Further investigation is on and we shall take appropriate legal action in the matter,” he said.