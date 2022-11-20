21 star campaigners, 14 roadshows: BJP to begin mega campaign today for upcoming MCD polls

Fourteen mega road shows on Sunday with 21 ‘star campaigners’ including union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states – the party is pulling out all the stops ahead of the municipal corporation polls in Delhi.

According to party officials, the leaders have been roped in to appeal to a certain section of voters based on regional and local issues. For instance, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will cover areas where the population of Haryanvis and Jaats is in large numbers. Similarly, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will conduct roadshows in Northeast Delhi’s Pushta and Bhajanpura Chowk to reach out to Purvanchali voters.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also hold roadshows from Shriram Chowk, Mandawali to Mandawali village, which has several voters from the Garhwal region. The BJP has also roped in Union Water Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to campaign in water-affected areas such as the Mehrauli Assembly constituency and interact with people on issues they are facing related to water.

“This is going to be a major campaign for the polls. The leaders will reach out to people to tell them about the good developmental works done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre and MCD. They will talk to people, listen to their problems and take suggestions. All 14 leaders have been given different areas as Delhi has people from different states,” said party members.

Majority of voters in Delhi are Purvanchalis, Punjabis and Haryanvis.

Announcing the roadshows, BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “The campaign to wipe out AAP and (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s corruption in Delhi will start tomorrow. We are expecting 51% of votes in the polls.”

The roadshows are being under the supervision of BJP national president JP Nadda. Further, all seven BJP MPs from Delhi will participate. Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajnath Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra will hold roadshows along with MP Parvesh Verma in Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar.

Advertisement

The party has also invited suggestions from the public based on which it will prepare its manifesto.

The MCD polls this year is going to be a three-way fight between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP, which has been ruling the MCD for the last 15 years, will face a tough fight with AAP.

The MCD polls across 250 wards will be held on December 4 and counting of votes and results will take place on December 7. The elections will be completed by December 15.