21 people arrested after clash in a Noida village during Holi

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested 21 people in Noida on Wednesday after a clash broke out between two sides during a Holi celebration at Niloni Shahpur village, said officials. Police said that many were injured in the incident that took place in the Rabupura police station area and some were admitted to the hospital.

According to the police, the clash erupted following a verbal spat between the relatives of a teenager and a group of men. “A 17-year-old boy was passing by a street when a group of men, who were drunk, passed inappropriate comments at him. Because of this, the boy’s family members picked up an argument with the men. It gradually escalated into a clash, and people of both groups abused and thrashed each other. Some of them were injured,” said an officer.

The injured people who were taken to hospital have been identified as Sonu, Kishan, Momraj Singh, and Tej Singh. Their condition is stable, the police said.

The police said that both groups belonged to the same community. “We immediately reached the spot and took action under section 151 in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Twenty-one people were arrested and sent to jail to prevent the commission of cognizable offences,” said the officer.