21 killed in South Delhi fire: B&B owner in 4-day police custody

The South Delhi hotel fire that claimed 21 lives was prima facie caused by a short circuit, police said. (PTI Photo)

Maintaining that the police custody of Luvkesh Bajaj, the owner of Flourish Stay B&B — where a fire had claimed 21 lives on Wednesday — was necessary to trace the persons whose role has surfaced during investigation, the Saket court on Thursday sent him to four days of police custody.

Police had sought Bajaj’s custody to “ascertain and verify the details of all workers, employees and other persons engaged in the operation of Flourish Stay” and to “trace, locate and apprehend Jay Mishra, accountant of the establishment and Rakesh, manager of the hotel”.

“Hotel staff needs to be probed, accused has only given two names of staff, hasn’t disclosed the rest. The hotel was allowed to operate only six rooms, but it was running more than 20,” Additional Public Prosecutor Gaurav Srivastava argued in court.