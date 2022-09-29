scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

21 held over birthday party on the Delhi road

Police from the Indirapuram station said the incident took place early Wednesday morning when a 21-year-old East Delhi resident and his friends decided to celebrate his birthday there. Eight cars have been seized.

Police said the accused parked their cars haphazardly near Vasundhara Sector 13 and cut a birthday cake. They played music loudly through speakers and hurled abuses at passing vehicles, police said.

Twenty-one men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly throwing a birthday party in the middle of an elevated road, police said.



Police said the accused parked their cars haphazardly near Vasundhara Sector 13 and cut a birthday cake. They played music loudly through speakers and hurled abuses at passing vehicles, police said.

They also said the party resulted in traffic congestion, risking a potential accident. SP City-2 Gyanendra Singh, said: “These people started partying at 2 am. It seemed that they might have continued for a long time if we had not detained them.”

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 02:04:50 am
