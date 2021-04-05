21 active cases, JNU may revise phased re-opening

With 21 active cases of Covid-19 among students who have been on campus, the JNU administration has cautioned that it may revise its phased re-opening guidelines if the number of cases continue to rise.

The university has been following a very gradual phased re-opening of its facilities for its students. In its 10th and 11th phases of re-opening last month, it had allowed third-year PhD students, and PWD Bachelor and Masters students — who require access to laboratories and other facilities — and final-year MPhil students — who need to submit their dissertation — to enter the campus.

Various facilities in the campus, such as reading rooms, canteens, eateries, and service facilities have also been re-opening in a gradual phased manner. In the meantime, for several months now, there has been pressure from the students’ union to open up the campus and resume offline teaching-learning.

A students’ union representative said there are currently upwards of 2,000 students residing in the campus, many staying with friends who are permitted according to the university’s guidelines.

A university official stated there are 21 active cases among the student community. The university has issued a notice stating that “the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in the campus”, cautioning that “the re-opening of the University guidelines may be reviewed very soon if the cases rise exponentially”.

Among the new directions issued in the notice are that if shopkeepers and canteen staff on campus are found not wearing masks at all times, their shop or canteen could be shut for two days initially “and further violation will be dealt strictly as per guidelines/norms of the Government of India/Delhi government/University notification, etc”.

Students and employees have also been directed that they will only be allowed entry to hostels, administrative and school buildings, the central library, and any other buildings or public spaces only if they are wearing masks.