2020 Delhi riots IB officer murder: Police seek death for Tahir Hussain, other convicts

Tahir Hussain's counsel said that the police themselves were unable to control the violent mob, and in such a situation, a single individual cannot be held responsible for the murder. (Express File)

2020 riots IB Officer murder case: The Delhi Police demanded the death penalty for all convicts before a Delhi court. It stated stated that the nature of the crime was heinous and brutal and that it was a cold-blooded murder.

Six years after Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26) was killed during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, a Delhi court on July 13 convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the case.

Hussain, who was suspended by the AAP soon after the incident, has been convicted of murder and rioting, among other charges. He was, however, acquitted of the criminal conspiracy charge.