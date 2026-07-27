2020 Delhi riots IB officer murder: Police seek death for Tahir Hussain, other convicts

Former AAP councillor Hussain has been convicted of murder and rioting, among other charges.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Tahir Hussain's counsel said that the police themselves were unable to control the violent mob, and in such a situation, a single individual cannot be held responsible for the murder. (Express File)Tahir Hussain's counsel said that the police themselves were unable to control the violent mob, and in such a situation, a single individual cannot be held responsible for the murder. (Express File)
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2020 riots IB Officer murder case: Delhi Police on Monday demanded the death penalty for ex-Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and four others convicted of the torture and ‘cold-blooded’ murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during communal riots in the national capital in 2020.

The police claimed the convicted persons ‘turned into animals’ who inflicted 51 injuries on Sharma – seven of which were fatal on their own. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on July 31.

Hussain’s counsel opposed the demand, arguing the death penalty is only to be given in the ‘rarest of rare cases’ and could not handed down merely on the basis of injuries sustained. The counsel also cited the former AAP leader’s good conduct while in prison.

Hussain’s counsel further argued that since the entire Delhi police force had failed to control the violent mob, a single individual could not then be held responsible for the murder.

At least 53 people were killed and over 700 injured during the riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020 amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier this month the Delhi High Court refused to recall a January order that directed the Delhi government to disburse Rs 21 crore – the amount recommended by the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) that was notified by the then-ruling AAP – to riot victims and their families.

Riot victims had submitted claims of approximately Rs 153.69 crore.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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