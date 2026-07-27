2020 Delhi riots IB officer murder: Police seek death for Tahir Hussain, other convicts

Tahir Hussain's counsel said that the police themselves were unable to control the violent mob, and in such a situation, a single individual cannot be held responsible for the murder. (Express File)

2020 riots IB Officer murder case: Delhi Police on Monday demanded the death penalty for ex-Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and four others convicted of the torture and ‘cold-blooded’ murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during communal riots in the national capital in 2020.

The police claimed the convicted persons ‘turned into animals’ who inflicted 51 injuries on Sharma – seven of which were fatal on their own. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on July 31.

Hussain’s counsel opposed the demand, arguing the death penalty is only to be given in the ‘rarest of rare cases’ and could not handed down merely on the basis of injuries sustained. The counsel also cited the former AAP leader’s good conduct while in prison.