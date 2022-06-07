2020 riots: Court acquits man identified on basis of long hair

A Delhi court has acquitted a man in three separate cases related to the Northeast Delhi riots, after none of the witnesses identified him to be part of the unlawful assembly.

District Judge Virender Bhat acquitted Praveen Giri in a case related to looting and vandalism of shops in Karawal Nagar during the riots on February 25, 2020.

The court noted that the complainants did not identify any of the rioters during their examination.

It also held that a police witness in this case was given a video clip of the incident, which he then showed to a secret informer, who identified the accused in the video as Giri based on his long hair.

“It is, thus, evident that the accused was implicated and arrested in this case on the ground that he was having long hair and a person with long hair had been identified by a secret informer in the video clip, which was taken out from the DVR seized from a prosecution witness. The accused was not apprehended on the basis of the statement of any eyewitness,” the court said in similar orders in the three cases on May 31.

It further said that one of the prosecution witnesses, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the riotous incident, also did not identify Giri as a rioter.

“According to the prosecution, the accused had been identified as a rioter firstly by a secret informer from the video clip on the basis of which the accused was arrested from his residence… The secret informer has not been examined as a witness. The prosecution witness turned hostile and denied that he had seen the accused having long hair in the riotous mob committing vandalisation, arson, etc,” it added.

It stated that there was no other witness who had identified either directly or indirectly the accused as a member of the riotous mob on February 25, 2020.

“Therefore, the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges against the accused. There is no conclusive evidence on record to suggest that the accused was a member of unlawful assembly on 25.02.2020 which had committed vandalisation/arson in the properties belonging to the three complainants. In view of the nature of the evidence led by the prosecution, the accused is liable to be acquitted and hereby acquitted as such,” the court said.