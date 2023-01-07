2020 Northeast Delhi riots case: Gulfisha tells HC protest is a fundamental right

Activist Gulfisha Fatima, who was booked by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy case’, told the Delhi High Court Friday that the right to protest is a fundamental right and her participation in the protests against the CAA was based on a genuine belief that the position of her community in the country was “threatened”.

Appearing for Gulfisha, advocate Sushil Bajaj submitted before a special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar that there is not a single witness in the case who has “ascribed any role to her beyond the events that took place after February 23, 2020”.

“Incidents have taken place elsewhere, which are the subject matter of FIR 49/2020 where I am not an accused. There has been no recovery from me,” Bajaj said.

Gulfisha, along with several others including Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shifa Ur Rehman, are booked under the stringent UAPA for allegedly being “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots. Gulfisha, who has been in jail for almost three years, moved court seeking bail.

Bajaj said the prosecution has alleged that on the night of January 24, 2020, his client was present at a meeting which was attended by Umar Khalid who gave speeches. “However, nowhere has it been said that I agreed with him. This is a case where two meetings have been ascribed to me, which were far from being secret,” he said.

Arguing that “conspiracies are hatched in secret”, Bajaj contended, “But these were meetings which anyone and everyone could have attended. Given that everything is in the open and I’m not saying anything, then what is the nature of evidence against me?”

Bajaj told the bench that Gulfisha is the daughter of a small grocery shop owner, who finished her graduation from Kirori Mal College, went on to pursue MBA from a college in Ghaziabad and was on the verge of starting a job at a hotel.

He submitted, “The court may come to a conclusion that her manner of protest was wrong. But the right to protest is a fundamental right. She genuinely believed that the position of her community was threatened”. He said that while coming to a finding, the court may perhaps not conclude that she wanted to overthrow the government.

Bajaj further submitted that her mere presence at the meetings attended by Umar Khalid is not a “culpable circumstance” as many of the now-protected witnesses in the case were also present in the same meeting. “The threshold for grant of bail in UAPA is higher but it is not completely different from the threshold that the HC applies for bail under the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

Bajaj said the HC is a constitutional court and as a constitutional court, their powers are “unfettered”. Bajaj urged the bench to take a holistic view of the matter to see if the evidence against Gulfisha was reasonably believable.

In conclusion, Bajaj submitted that he is conscious of the decision of the bench in Umar Khalid’s case – who was denied bail in October last year – however, the mere fact that this is a conspiracy case may not mean that the court has to come to the same conclusion against all persons before the high court seeking bail.

The bench, thereafter, listed the matter for arguments by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad for the Delhi Police on January 9.