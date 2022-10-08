scorecardresearch
2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of accused booked under UAPA

Noting that even though Saleem Malik may not have been a participant of several WhatsApp groups under investigation in this case, the court said the chargesheet, however, alleges that he took part in the alleged conspiracy to commit the riots.

delhi court acquits man, indian expressAdditional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat denied bail to Malik, who has been in judicial custody since June 25, 2020. (File Representational Photo)

Denying bail to Saleem Malik, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots case, a Delhi court Thursday observed that he attended “conspiratorial meetings” and was also one of the organisers of the Chand Bagh protest site where an inflammatory speech was allegedly delivered.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat denied bail to Malik, who has been in judicial custody since June 25, 2020. Noting that even though Malik may not have been a participant of several WhatsApp groups under investigation in this case, the court said the chargesheet, however, alleges that he took part in the alleged conspiracy to commit the riots.

“At the time of riots, accused Saleem Malik was present in north­east Delhi. Accused Saleem Malik was connected with accused persons…The role of these accused persons and others also has to be considered while understanding the role of present applicant/accused,” the court said.

“Thus, on the perusal of the chargesheet and accompanying documents for the limited purpose of the bail, I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Saleem Malik alias Munna are prima facie true,” the court added.

