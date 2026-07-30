2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid moves HC for third time seeking bail

Khalid, a former JNU student leader, has been booked for offences under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Arms Act and UAPA.

For the third time, student activist Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking bail in the larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots in 2020. He has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Khalid’s appeal challenging the trial court’s July 4 decision to dismiss his bail application is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Vikas Mahajan on Friday.

The HC had earlier rejected his bail plea twice – in October 2022 and September 2025. Both times, the Supreme Court had upheld the HC order.

Khalid, arrested in September 2020, was booked under UAPA for being one of the “masterminds” of the riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. Besides him, activist Sharjeel Imam, among others, was also booked in the case.