Activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, accused in the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, have moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order that refused them bail.

The two stated that the prosecution failed to examine protected witnesses and that the one-year embargo imposed by the apex court is nearing its end.

On January 5, the Supreme Court, while granting bail to the other accused, had asked Imam and Khalid to seek bail either upon completion of protected witnesses’ examination or expiry of one year, whichever is earlier.

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The Delhi High Court on September 30 refused to grant bail to them stating that it was bound by “judicial discipline” and could not modify the January 5 order.