2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam for the first time

Three years since violence broke out in the Jamia Millia Islamia University area in 2019, a Delhi court Saturday discharged Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and activist Asif Iqbal Tanha in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma at Saket district court discharged Imam, Tanha and 10 others, while charges were framed against one person, Imam’s lawyer Talib Mustafa told The Indian Express. “This is the first case in which he (Imam) has been discharged by the court. A detailed order is expected,” Mustafa said.

Imam is facing three cases in connection with the 2019 violence, of which he has been discharged in connection with the violence that took place on December 13, 2019.

Arguments on charge are underway in connection with the violence which took place on December 15, 2019. Imam has also been accused of delivering speeches that sought to incite violence.

Furthermore, Sharjeel Imam is also an accused in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case connected to the northeast Delhi riots which took place in 2020. “He has been granted bail in two cases so far,” Mustafa said.

The arguments on charge began three years after the 2019 incident. On November 27, 2022, the court pulled up the police and summoned the Crime Branch DCP to explain a one-year delay in handing over case details to the new Special Public Prosecutor after he sought an adjournment to read the case files.

The FIR in this case was registered in connection with a demonstration being held against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) by students and residents of Jamia Nagar. The Bill was passed by the parliament on December 11, 2019.

The prosecution had argued that the accused persons, along with other rioters, assembled to go to Parliament against the CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens) in New Delhi district despite the fact that prohibitory orders were invoked.

The Special Public Prosecutor submitted that the common object was to march to parliament by throwing stones and breaking barricades. “The accused persons and rioting mob was willing to do whatever was required, including commission of any offence against the police, public. Even public received injuries through stone pelting.”

Imam’s lawyers Ibrahim and Talib had argued that their client “only campaigned in favour of a means of peaceful protest, not violence.”

“The act of shouting slogans in favour of a particular means of peaceful protest in no way portrays the participation of the accused in the violence that ensued during the protest,” Imam’s lawyers told the court.

Imam’s lawyers argued that call detail records show his presence at the site “which in and of itself is not illegal or unlawful.”

The police claimed that a mob had blocked traffic movement on the road and started damaging vehicles. The prosecution has claimed that rioters got instigated by the speech delivered by Imam on December 13, 2019 and then resorted to violence.