2019 Jamia campus violence: Delhi HC requests division bench to decide batch of pleas at an early date

The Delhi High Court Friday has listed a batch of pleas regarding the violence which broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019 before a division bench of the HC requesting them to decide the matters at an early date.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad have listed the pleas before a division bench led by Justice Siddharth Mridul on November 29 along with another batch of petitions seeking registration of FIR against political leaders for alleged hate speeches made prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots which is also listed on the same day.

When the matter was called, Special Public Prosecutor Rajat Nair appearing for Delhi Police submitted that the matter was earlier heard along with another batch of petitions pertaining to the alleged hate speeches connected to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, before another division bench headed by Justice Mridul which is coming up for hearing on November 29. He further submitted that Additional Solicitor General SV Raju will be appearing in the matter and sought a short adjournment as he was unavailable today.

The HC thereafter listed the batch before Division Bench-2 headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul further requesting the bench to decide the matter at an early date, after the Supreme Court last week had asked the HC to hear and dispose off the petitions early.

The Supreme Court on October 19 had asked the Delhi HC to consider taking up and disposing early the petitions seeking registration of FIRs against police personnel over allegations of violence inside Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019.

Violence had broken out near the campus during anti-CAA protests in 2019, following which security personnel entered the campus. While police claim they were chasing rioters, students have claimed they were assaulted inside the library. The petitions seek an independent investigation in the matter as well as registration of FIRs against police personnel accused of committing excesses and allege that rights of students were violated by the police.