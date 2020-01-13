2012 rape: Tihar carries out ‘dummy execution’

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had issued a death warrant to the four convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — and said they will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am. On Tuesday, a Delhi court had issued a death warrant to the four convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — and said they will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am.

Days before the execution of the four convicts, sentenced to death in the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in December 2012, prison officials at Tihar conducted a “dummy execution”. On Tuesday, a Delhi court had issued a death warrant to the four convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — and said they will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am.

Sandeep Goel, director general, Tihar, said, “The trial was done with a dummy, using ropes that we recently bought from Bihar. This is done to test the ropes and the system before the actual execution on January 22.”

Tihar officials used four dummy made of wheat sacks filled with sand, soil and stones to match the weight of each convict.

DG Goel also said the convicts have been shifted to isolated cells in Jail No 3 and 4. The execution will take place in Jail No 3. Prison officials have approached UP prison for a hangman and have confirmed that Pawan Jallad from Meerut will be conducting the execution. “We are making sure to check their diet, health and security daily,” said Goel.

