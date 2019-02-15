2012 gangrape: Govt seeks fast tracking of death penalty

The Delhi government has approached a Delhi court, seeking directions for immediate execution of four adult convicts awarded the death penalty for the December 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus.

The government’s move came after the victim’s parents moved a petition before the Additional Sessions Judge Anu Grover Baliga to fast-track the procedure to hang the convicts. The judge has sought stand of the convicts, out of which three of them told the court they are preferring a curative petition before the SC. One is yet to file a review petition against the apex court’s 2017 decision.

The court listed the matter for hearing on March 2.