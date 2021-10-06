2008 serial blasts case: Delhi HC grants bail to accused, says courts must play doctor to save rights from demise

Granting bail to an accused who has spent more than 12 years as an undertrial in the 2008 Delhi serial blasts case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that courts must not attend to constitutional rights only after they are dead.

“Instead we must play doctor and save such rights from demise before they are extinguished. Courts should pro-actively step in to protect such rights from being stifled and buried,” said the division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while granting bail to accused Mohd. Hakim.

Hakim is accused of having carried a certain quantity of cycle ball-bearings from Lucknow to Delhi which, according to the police, were subsequently used to make IEDs used in the 2008 blasts. Hakim was represented by Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan and Advocate Warisha Farasat, who argued that his right to speedy trial is being violated and he deserves to be released on bail during the pendency of the trial.

The police had argued that Hakim was charged with grave and heinous offences in the case in which 26 people died and 135 were injured. The prosecution also argued that the Supreme Court in Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali judgment has instructed the courts to not enter upon the merits or demerits of the evidence in a UAPA case and decline the bail in view of Section 43-D(5) of UAPA.

However, the division bench said that the incarceration of more than 12 years suffered by the appellant in custody as an undertrial would certainly qualify as a long enough period for the system to acknowledge that his right to speedy trial continues to be defeated.

“In the present case, if the State plans to seek the capital sentence for the appellant, it is, therefore, all the more necessary that the appellant be afforded a speedy trial; failing which, the appellant deserves at least to be given back his liberty after more than 12 long years of imprisonment as an undertrial since it cannot be ignored that as of now, the appellant has undergone punishment for more than a decade of his life, for an alleged offence for which he has not yet been found guilty,” reads the order.