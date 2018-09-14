2008 Delhi serial blasts: 10 years on, survivors say how blasts changed their lives

One of the survivors, Shakeel Ahmed (43). One of the survivors, Shakeel Ahmed (43).

Amil Bhatnagar

Ten years after five serial blasts ripped through the capital, killing 26 people and injuring 135 others, The Indian Express spoke to three survivors on how they tried to rebuild their lives, while coping with the trauma.

Simran (13): She was five years when the blast at Ghaffar Market killed three of her family members. “It was evening… I was playing with the other kids on the street. My mother was sleeping on the pavement and my father talking to his friends. Suddenly, I heard a loud noise and people started shouting that a cylinder had exploded. It was later that I found out it was a bomb blast,” she recalled. “Life can never be the same when you lose your father like this…,” she said, adding that they received Rs 5 lakh as compensation which they used to buy a house.

Shakeel Ahmed (43): He used to work as a driver for the Railway Canteen Officer and would travel from Ghaziabad. “It was a Saturday and there was interlocking on Minto Road, so I walked to Barakhamba bus station. I had just stepped on to the pavement when a dustbin nearby exploded,” said Ahmed, who sustained a fracture in his leg.

Rahul (20): A young boy selling balloons on the street, Rahul proved to be a crucial eyewitness. He and his friends saw two men carrying two black bags, which they put inside dustbins at Barakhamba Road — that later exploded. “I helped police with sketches of the perpetrators,” he said. Rahul was awarded the President’s medal and a Rs 2 lakh cheque by Delhi Police, but it proved to be of little help. “I couldn’t even complete my education.”

