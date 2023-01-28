2008 Batla House encounter convict dies of illness

Shehzad Ahmad, a convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case and Indian Mujahideen member, died during his treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prison officials said.

Ahmad (32) was convicted in the case for the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand and injuring other officers.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said that Ahmad was lodged in Jail number 15 of Mandoli jail and was earlier sent to GTB Hospital and thereafter referred to AIIMS.

The officer said that Ahmed, a native of UP’s Azamgarh, was lodged in Tihar jail in 2010 and was transferred to Mandoli last year.

Apart from serving a life sentence in the Batla House encounter case, Ahmed is also facing trial in several cases lodged in Delhi and Bangalore.

Beniwal said that he was admitted to GTB Hospital on December 8 for diagnosis of “gall bladder stone induced acute necrotising pancreatitis with modified CRSI 10/10” and referred to Safdarjung Hospital on December 27.

He was again referred to AIIMS this month.