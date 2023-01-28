scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

2008 Batla House encounter convict dies of illness

Shehzad Ahmad (32) was convicted in the case for the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand and injuring other officers.

Apart from serving a life sentence in the Batla House encounter case, Ahmed is also facing trial in several cases lodged in Delhi and Bangalore. (Express archive)

Shehzad Ahmad, a convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case and Indian Mujahideen member, died during his treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prison officials said.

Ahmad (32) was convicted in the case for the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand and injuring other officers.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said that Ahmad was lodged in Jail number 15 of Mandoli jail and was earlier sent to GTB Hospital and thereafter referred to AIIMS.

The officer said that Ahmed, a native of UP’s Azamgarh, was lodged in Tihar jail in 2010 and was transferred to Mandoli last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

Apart from serving a life sentence in the Batla House encounter case, Ahmed is also facing trial in several cases lodged in Delhi and Bangalore.

Beniwal said that he was admitted to GTB Hospital on December 8 for diagnosis of “gall bladder stone induced acute necrotising pancreatitis with modified CRSI 10/10” and referred to Safdarjung Hospital on December 27.

More from Delhi

He was again referred to AIIMS this month.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 19:39 IST
Next Story

Murder of 7 members of family: 3 bodies exhumed for repeat post-mortem; Pune police apprehend minor

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close