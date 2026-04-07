20,000 homebuyers to benefit as ban on Sports City projects in Noida Sec 150 lifted

The ambitious Sports City project entails an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore, and directly impacts an estimated 20,000 families.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readApr 7, 2026 09:54 AM IST
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The Noida Authority has lifted the restrictions that halted all projects in Sports City in Noida’s Sector 150 five years ago, bringing relief to almost 20,000 home buyers.

Earlier in January this year, following a direction of the Supreme Court, the Noida Authority had lifted the ban on issuance of occupancy certificates, and the registration and sale and purchase of completed projects in Sports City on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
In its order passed on November 24 last year, the Supreme Court had approved a revival framework for the Sports City project of Lotus Green Constructions, clearing the decks for work to resume after three years.

Several well known developers such as Tata Projects, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, County Group, Lotus Greens, and El Deco have projects in Sports City, which sprawls over a vast swath of Sector 150, the sector at the far end of Noida bordering Greater Noida.
Sector 150 was in the news in January this year after 27-year-old software professional Yuvraj Mehta died after his car went off the road and fell into a vast, deep construction pit in the middle of the night.

The ambitious Sports City project entails an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore, and directly impacts an estimated 20,000 families. Real estate experts believe that the decision to lift the ban on construction activities would have a positive impact on the broader real estate market in Noida.

“This decision should have come earlier. It would have given relief to both builders and homebuyers,” Noida-based property broker Annu Khan said.

The decision on Sports City was among several major decisions taken in the 222nd Board Meeting of Noida Authority under the chairmanship of Deepak Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, UP, Monday.

The meeting set a target of total receipts of Rs 10,290.76 crore and total payments of Rs 10,004.58 crore in the current financial year. In the last fiscal (2025-26), the Authority was able to achieve Rs 6,589.35 crore against the receipts target of Rs 9,008.26 crore. The Board also granted Rs 107.77 crore for maintenance and repair work at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal (National Dalit Inspiration Site and Green Garden) in Noida’s Sector 95.

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Recognising Noida’s location in Seismic Zone-4, the Board approved Rs 154.42 crore for the procurement and construction of vehicles, machinery, and equipment for fire stations across the district and earthquake rescue operations in multi-storey buildings.

The Board also approved a conversion charge framework to allow mixed land use in residential and industrial plots. Residential plot owners will pay 50% of the difference between commercial and residential allotment rates, while industrial plot owners will make a one-time payment of 25% of the difference between commercial and industrial rates.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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