20,000 homebuyers to benefit as ban on Sports City projects in Noida Sec 150 lifted

The Noida Authority has lifted the restrictions that halted all projects in Sports City in Noida’s Sector 150 five years ago, bringing relief to almost 20,000 home buyers.

Earlier in January this year, following a direction of the Supreme Court, the Noida Authority had lifted the ban on issuance of occupancy certificates, and the registration and sale and purchase of completed projects in Sports City on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

In its order passed on November 24 last year, the Supreme Court had approved a revival framework for the Sports City project of Lotus Green Constructions, clearing the decks for work to resume after three years.

Several well known developers such as Tata Projects, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, County Group, Lotus Greens, and El Deco have projects in Sports City, which sprawls over a vast swath of Sector 150, the sector at the far end of Noida bordering Greater Noida.

Sector 150 was in the news in January this year after 27-year-old software professional Yuvraj Mehta died after his car went off the road and fell into a vast, deep construction pit in the middle of the night.

The ambitious Sports City project entails an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore, and directly impacts an estimated 20,000 families. Real estate experts believe that the decision to lift the ban on construction activities would have a positive impact on the broader real estate market in Noida.

“This decision should have come earlier. It would have given relief to both builders and homebuyers,” Noida-based property broker Annu Khan said.

The decision on Sports City was among several major decisions taken in the 222nd Board Meeting of Noida Authority under the chairmanship of Deepak Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, UP, Monday.

The meeting set a target of total receipts of Rs 10,290.76 crore and total payments of Rs 10,004.58 crore in the current financial year. In the last fiscal (2025-26), the Authority was able to achieve Rs 6,589.35 crore against the receipts target of Rs 9,008.26 crore. The Board also granted Rs 107.77 crore for maintenance and repair work at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal (National Dalit Inspiration Site and Green Garden) in Noida’s Sector 95.

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Recognising Noida’s location in Seismic Zone-4, the Board approved Rs 154.42 crore for the procurement and construction of vehicles, machinery, and equipment for fire stations across the district and earthquake rescue operations in multi-storey buildings.

The Board also approved a conversion charge framework to allow mixed land use in residential and industrial plots. Residential plot owners will pay 50% of the difference between commercial and residential allotment rates, while industrial plot owners will make a one-time payment of 25% of the difference between commercial and industrial rates.