2,000 police personnel to be deployed on NH-48 tomorrow

In light of protesting farmers threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday if the government fails to fulfill their demands, around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at various points along National Highway 48 on December 12 to ensure law and order is maintained and there is no obstruction to traffic.

According to officials, around “five-six points” have been identified along the expressway where checkpoints will be set up and personnel deployed. These include Panchgaon Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and Sirhaul toll. “We plan to deploy around 2,000 personnel on Saturday but if the need for security continues, or is an extended situation like at Tikri and Singhu borders, the number may change,” said DCP (Headquarters) Astha Modi.

On November 26 when the protests began, extensive arrangements had been made in the district to ensure peace. At the time, 500 personnel were deployed at eight points. “The number is larger this time as there are many points that need to be covered. The situation also needs to be managed keeping in mind the fact that there are blockages across NCR and adjoining Haryana districts as well, and traffic will have to be diverted accordingly,” said the DCP.

“People will have to be told which cut to get off at, diversions will have to vary for heavy and light traffic… We are still finalising the details…

Deployment will be mainly along the highway but personnel will be deployed in other areas as well for traffic management,” she said.

