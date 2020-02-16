Delhi: 2,000 personnel to keep watch on Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Cabinet Ministers, who will be sworn in today at the Ramlila Maidan. At a dinner on Saturday, the roadmap for the development of the capital was discussed, especially initiatives over the next three months Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Cabinet Ministers, who will be sworn in today at the Ramlila Maidan. At a dinner on Saturday, the roadmap for the development of the capital was discussed, especially initiatives over the next three months

Around 2,000 personnel of Delhi Police and 25 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan Sunday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they have also deployed the traffic policemen. “We have made multi-level security arrangements and will monitor all routes leading to the venue through CCTV. Snipers are positioned at buildings to ensure security,” he added. Drones are also likely to be used.