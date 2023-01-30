scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
200 new liquor shops in Delhi: here’s the full list

According to the active vends list updated by the Excise department, Delhi currently has 566 active liquor shops running across the city. The government's target, however, was to open 700 shops by December 2022.

The existing policy will continue till March 31. The department is currently working on the new liquor draft for 2023-24. (Express file photo)
Delhi has got around 200 more liquor vends, taking the total toll to 566. The old excise regime, under which the shops are running, was implemented in September last year with about 300 government liquor vends.

Full list of liquor vendors in Delhi by Express Web on Scribd

Following corruption allegations and investigations by multiple agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the AAP government’s ambitious new liquor policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August 2021 and the old excise regime, which was in place before November 2021, came into place. Under the policy, only government liquor shops can open in the city.

The existing policy will continue till March 31. The department is currently working on the new liquor draft for 2023-24. According to senior officials, “The policy is currently under preparation. Stakeholder consultation meetings will soon take place on the new policy. We have time and the work to prepare the policy is ongoing… Even if the policy is ready and submitted, it may take time to get approval and implement it on ground.”

The shops open right now are run by four government corporations – Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC).

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 18:58 IST
