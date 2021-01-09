$200 mn project at US Embassy: ‘Testimony to strength, longevity of US-India relations’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and outgoing US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster Friday broke ground on the new “more environmentally sustainable” Chancery building to be constructed inside the US Embassy campus.

“The project we celebrate today is more than a series of buildings and infrastructure. It reflects America’s enduring commitment to the US-India partnership and is a testament to the strength and longevity of that partnership,” Juster said.

“The new design reduces total water use by 37% and potable water use by 74%. The reflecting pool will be redesigned to capture stormwater during the monsoon season, storing one million gallons for treatment and reuse… Throughout the project, the Embassy will be planting over 2,000 trees in public areas in New Delhi,” he said.

Juster said the “endeavour was also an investment in the local community”. “During the project, an approximate $200 million will be invested in the local economy and the project will employ approximately 800 Indian workers at the peak of construction activities. These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Puri lauded Juster’s contribution to strengthening India-US relations, saying ties were “stronger, more enduring and with greater potential now” as compared to when the envoy had come to India.

Sisodia too said the relationship between the US Embassy and the Delhi government was “mutually beneficial”. “India has adopted a New Education Policy which has enabled partnership in higher education with reputed universities of the world. The Delhi government will seek your cooperation in making Delhi a regional educational hub for some of the Ivy League colleges and schools,” he said.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the “new Chancery building will stand adjacent to the iconic original Chancery and the Ambassador’s Residence at Roosevelt House on the Embassy campus”. Friday also marked the 62nd anniversary of the ground-breaking of the original Chancery in 1959.