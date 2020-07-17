200-bed hospital at Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar soon

Approved in 2013, the hospital was planned to be built at the cost of around Rs 125 crore. (Representational/Express Photo) Approved in 2013, the hospital was planned to be built at the cost of around Rs 125 crore. (Representational/Express Photo)

A month after starting a 700-bed hospital in Burari, the Delhi government has stepped up efforts to make 200-bed Ambedkar Nagar hospital operational at the earliest.

According to officials, the state health department has envisaged three categories for hiring the manpower and readying the infrastructure.

The hospital will also have a private lab — nominated by the hospital’s director — for diagnostic services and the rates will be paid as per CGHS/DAK scheme.

Approved in 2013, the hospital was planned to be built at the cost of around Rs 125 crore. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the hospital in Burari which has dedicated 450 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed all the district magistrates/chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to maintain the data of the violations against the lockdown. The report has to be submitted on the Corona Foot Warrior Portal of revenue department on a weekly basis.

As per the new guidelines, the DM, chief district medical officer, sub-divisional magistrate, district surveillance officer, zonal deputy commissioner, officers above the rank of sub-inspector and officers authorised by DM and zonal deputy commissioner have been authorised to impose fine for flouting the guidelines of the lockdown.

