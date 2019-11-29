Woman killed, dumped in Panipat: 20-year-old’s husband told her gun needed for safety, says Delhi Police

Nancy Sharma, Sahil Chopra got married in March. Nancy Sharma, Sahil Chopra got married in March.

Two days after the decomposing body of a 20-year-old woman was found in the bushes near Panipat refinery in Haryana, Delhi Police have claimed that her husband, 21-year-old businessman Sahil Chopra, “planned the murder”. Chopra was arrested along with his friend Shubham and cousin Badal Tuesday night after he “confessed to killing his wife Nancy Sharma”, police said.

The couple got married on March 7 and began living at Chopra’s home in Janakpuri. Sharma went missing on November 11, and when her parents couldn’t get through to her, Sharma’s in-laws allegedly told them a mix of stories — that she was in France with Chopra or that the two had run away with jewellery and cash worth Rs 20 lakh — police said.

“During questioning, Chopra said he was fed up of fighting with her. On November 11, he allegedly told her they have to go to Panipat to collect money from someone, and it’ll also be a long drive. He allegedly told her that since it’s late night, they should carry a pistol for safety. During questioning, he claimed Sharma was given the pistol by a friend and she carried it after he insisted on being safe,” an officer said. Police are yet to recover the weapon.

At Sharma’s Hari Nagar home, her father Sanjay Sharma (45) recalled a heated conversation he had with his daughter in January.

“I never approved of the relationship. In January, someone told me they spotted Nancy on a bike with Sahil. We ended up fighting and she said she is not a minor anymore, and I have no say in who she marries. I didn’t approve of Sahil’s lifestyle,” said Sanjay, who also has a nine-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Sharma’s paternal aunt Ritu said that in January-end, she left home to live with a friend in a paying guest accommodation.

In March, Sanjay got photos of his daughter’s wedding on WhatsApp from her. “The two ran away and got married and then 20 days later, Sahil’s family did wedding rituals,” said her father.

According to him, trouble started less than three months later — from alleged dowry demands to domestic violence — Sanjay claimed. “Once I saw a red mark on her neck and inquired how she got that… she covered it up,” Sanjay claimed. According to him, Nancy wanted to be an actor-model, and Chopra told him he had contacts in the industry.

Around 7 pm on November 11, the couple, Shubham and Badal allegedly left Janakpuri for Panipat, police said. Her father alleged: “From the car, she sent a Snapchat photo of her crying to her best friend, along with a message that if she doesn’t return in two-three days, she might be in trouble.”

Two days before the body was found, Chopra filed a missing person’s complaint, claiming that the two fought and she got out of the car.

