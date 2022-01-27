Delhi woman abducted, sexually assaulted, paraded by neighbours over ‘personal enmity’; police nab 4

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and publicly humiliated by her neighbours who paraded her on the streets of Delhi’s Shahdara over “personal enmity”, police said on Thursday. Police said the accused also allegedly chopped off the woman’s hair and forced her to wear a garland of slippers around her neck.

The Delhi Commission for Women has written to the Delhi Police to take strict action against the accused after several videos of the abuse went viral on social media.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal posted a tweet saying “ …a 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers, made her bald, wore a garland of slippers and turned her face black in the entire area. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All criminal men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security”.

While the police denied allegations of gang rape, they said the woman was sexually assaulted by her neighbours.

They received a PCR call from locals at around 1 pm on Wednesday about the woman.

R. Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara) said, “Our team rushed to the spot and found that a group of people were parading a woman on the streets and were beating her up. The woman was forced to wear a garland of slippers and had black stains on her face. We rescued the woman took her to the police station, she is being counselled. We contacted her family members as well. They reported she was abducted from her house.”

The DCP also posted a tweet saying “An unfortunate incident of abduction, physical and sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District…Teams have been deployed to nab others involved in this case.”

The woman was at her husband’s house when the accused, who lives near her mother’s place, abducted her. They allegedly thrashed her, sexually assaulted her and then humiliated her in public. Police said they have arrested four people from the same family in connection with the case.

“The motive isn’t clear but we have been told that the woman was once friends with a family member of the accused. The man later committed suicide. The family suspects that the woman forced the man to kill himself and wanted to take revenge. We are verifying these allegations. The matter is being investigated,” said an officer.