20-year-old beaten to death in Ghaziabad after bike grazes realtor’s car

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a chilling incident of road rage near the national capital, a 20-year-old man was beaten to death in Ghaziabad’s Loni area on Monday after his motorcycle brushed against a car, the police said. Police said the accused, a real estate businessman Rahul, took the biker, Mohammad Zaid, to his office and brutally assaulted him with his friend. Zaid died of the injuries.
According to the police, Zaid and his two minor friends were going towards a swimming pool near Loni’s Behta Hajipur underpass at 3 pm on Monday on their motorcycle. On the way, their bike brushed against Rahul’s hatchback.
“Following the collision, an argument broke out between the two parties, the occupants of the car allegedly assaulted Zaid. He was taken to a hospital by his companions, where doctors declared him dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.
According to police officers, Rahul (26), a property dealer, pushed Zaid into his car and took him to his office. There, Rahul and his friend thrashed Zaid, leading to his death. “His friends, aged around 15 and 16 years, followed the car and found Zaid. They took him to his home and then to a hospital on the bike. He was declared dead. His brother has now filed a complaint,” a police officer said.
According to officers, road construction work is underway in the area, and traffic is moving on only one side. This is where Zaid’s bike brushed against Rahul’s car. Police said a case of murder and assault has been registered at the Loni Border police station. “One accused has been arrested. Teams have been formed to catch the other,” a police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram