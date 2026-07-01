20-year-old beaten to death in Ghaziabad after bike grazes realtor’s car

Police said one accused has been taken into custody, and another is on the run. (Representational image)

In a chilling incident of road rage near the national capital, a 20-year-old man was beaten to death in Ghaziabad’s Loni area on Monday after his motorcycle brushed against a car, the police said. Police said the accused, a real estate businessman Rahul, took the biker, Mohammad Zaid, to his office and brutally assaulted him with his friend. Zaid died of the injuries.

According to the police, Zaid and his two minor friends were going towards a swimming pool near Loni’s Behta Hajipur underpass at 3 pm on Monday on their motorcycle. On the way, their bike brushed against Rahul’s hatchback.