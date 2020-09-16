Delhi: 20 trainee constables suspended for violating Covid norms

"During the lockdown, they had directed trainers to stay inside the campus for two weeks before being given a week's time to go outside for a week. Usually, the trainees are never allowed to go outside. They are allowed a week off on special requests," police sources said.

Twenty trainee police constables were suspended for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines by stepping out of the police training school (PTS) in Jharoda Kalan without permission in the night.

“All the 20 constables have been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary action is pending against them. During the first three months of their suspension, they will draw subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary…in addition to dearness allowance based on leave salary,” the order states.

According to police sources, new rules are in place in the campus to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“During the lockdown, they had directed trainers to stay inside the campus for two weeks before being given a week’s time to go outside for a week. Usually, the trainees are never allowed to go outside. They are allowed a week off on special requests,” police sources said.

Sources said the incident took place a couple of days ago,when the 20 were found missing from their rooms during a surprise inspection at night.

“Initial enquiry has revealed they were present during their evening attendance, but they were missing during night hours when senior officers came on surprise visit. They all came back in the morning,” an officer said.

“They will deposit their kit articles, etc immediately,” an officer said.

