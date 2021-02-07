Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi

The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

More than 20 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out near Harikesh Nagar Metro Station in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Phase II in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

No injuries were reported, they said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted. A truck present at the spot also caught fire, a senior police officer said.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at 2.23 am following which seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot. In total, 26 fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control, it said. PTI AMP