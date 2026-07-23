20 police teams probe CJP’s Parliament march, analyse chats, CCTV footage, mobile data

Police further said that two social media handles that were allegedly spreading misinformation related to the protests have been blocked.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 01:51 AM IST
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Claiming that CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march was far more organised than it had initially appeared, the Delhi Police has widened its investigation into the 10 FIRs it had registered in relation to the protest by examining encrypted chats on the Bitchat app, locality- and college-based WhatsApp groups, social media posts, CCTV camera footage, mobile phone data and facial recognition records.

Senior officers said 20 teams have been constituted, with each assigned a specific aspect of the probe. While some teams are analysing social media content and digital communication, others are examining call detail records, mobile dump data, CCTV footage and facial recognition system inputs to identify those involved.

According to sources in the police, investigators have recovered chats from several WhatsApp groups that allegedly contained detailed instructions on what participants should carry – including pepper spray – what to do if detained, and whom to contact from the designated legal teams that were allegedly kept on standby.

Officers said the chats point to what “a well-prepared strategy for the protests”.

Police further said that two social media handles that were allegedly spreading misinformation related to the protests have been blocked.

The investigation is also looking at the size of the crowd. Senior officers said that while Jantar Mantar can accommodate around 1,500-1,800 people, an estimated 40,000-50,000 people gathered there on the day of the march. Investigators said that they are examining whether charges of culpable homicide apply after a 22-year-old woman was injured in the stampede-like situation that followed.

They also alleged that CJP functionaries had marched towards the Parliament despite being repeatedly assured that a dialogue with the government would be initiated. According to the investigators, the protesters were aware that such a march could result in overcrowding and law and order problems.

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According to officers, while the initial gathering at Jantar Mantar site “70-80 per cent organic”, subsequent mobilisation was driven largely through social media networks. A significant section of those mobilised comprised Gen Z participants, social media influencers and, in some cases, alleged paid influencers, they added.

Officers further said that the investigation would examine any instances where excessive use of force may have been used by police personnel during the protests.

None of the FIRs names any individual accused so far, although CJP has been named in the complaints.

The CJP, meanwhile, alleged that police have removed security checkpoints — where they were earlier scanning bags and frisking protesters before allowing them inside the protest site — and left volunteers to manage the crowd at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are now doing this work themselves, they said.

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“The crowd is now beyond control so it’s not possible to frisk every person… We appreciate that the protesters themselves are now doing this,” a senior officer said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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