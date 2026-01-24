20 Noida schools get bomb threat emails, turn out to be hoax

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At least 20 schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting evacuation of students and large-scale security checks. The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax, said police.
Schools that received the emails included Fr Angel School, Army Public School, Shiv Nadar School, Shri Ram Millennium School and Ramagya School.
Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, fire brigade personnel and dog squads were rushed to Shiv Nadar School shortly after the students started their day at school.
The school later announced a one-day closure as a precautionary measure. School buses were sent back, and parents were asked to collect their children from designated drop-off points.
Fr Angel School also sent a similar message to parents. “The school has received a bomb threat, and as a precautionary measure, Preschool will remain closed today. Buses will not ply. There will be no online classes as well.”
Police said school authorities alerted the parents immediately, following which students were sent home.
Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said the threat emails were received by school principals between 8 am and 8.30 am. “Teams from multiple police stations reached the schools as soon as the information was received,” he added.
After searches that lasted over an hour, no suspicious object was found at any of the locations, and the threats were later found to be hoaxes, police said.
As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been deployed outside the schools and entry restricted.
An FIR has been registered at the Cyber police station under Sections 353, 351(3) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the source of the emails.
Similar incidents were reported in December last year when several schools in Noida received hoax bomb threat emails. In May 2024, multiple private schools in Noida and Greater Noida had received bomb threats via email, triggering evacuations and panic among parents, though no explosives were discovered.

