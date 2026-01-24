20 Noida schools get bomb threat emails, turn out to be hoax

Students were evacuated and security teams conducted checks after at least 20 schools in Noida received hoax bomb threat emails on Friday morning.(Representational image)

At least 20 schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting evacuation of students and large-scale security checks. The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax, said police.

Schools that received the emails included Fr Angel School, Army Public School, Shiv Nadar School, Shri Ram Millennium School and Ramagya School.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, fire brigade personnel and dog squads were rushed to Shiv Nadar School shortly after the students started their day at school.

The school later announced a one-day closure as a precautionary measure. School buses were sent back, and parents were asked to collect their children from designated drop-off points.