’20 lakh set to benefit’: Slum rehabilitation eligibility cut-off gets Delhi government nod

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved rehabilitation benefits for all eligible residents of settlements established till January 1, 2025 — a move expected to cover nearly 20 lakh people and facilitate permanent housing for about 4-5 lakh families living in JJ clusters across the Capital.

“…Unprecedented efforts have been made across the country to provide the poor with dignified living conditions, better housing and essential amenities. In Delhi, the government is working swiftly to rehabilitate slum residents in line with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and the commitment of ‘Har Gareeb Ko Pakka Ghar,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said

“With the revision of the cut-off date, a much larger number of eligible families will now be able to benefit from the scheme. The decision will open the door to permanent housing for around 4-5 lakh families, or nearly 20 lakh people, living in various JJ clusters across Delhi. Eligible families will be provided multi-storey flats equipped with all essential civic amenities,” the CM added.

The decision was taken at the 36th Board Meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by the CM, with Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from the departments concerned in attendance.

The decision is in line with the outcomes of a recent high-level review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah and the provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy 2026, said the CM’s Office in a statement.

The CM also said that her government’s role will not be limited to providing only housing but also all the necessary civic infrastructure required for a better quality of life will also be ensured in the new rehabilitation colonies. These colonies will include Anganwadi centres, schools, health centres, children’s playgrounds and other basic facilities.

The new policy is also taking into account the realities of family expansion. In cases where members of the same family are living in separate units on different floors within a slum structure, a provision is being considered to bring them within the ambit of rehabilitation as well, subject to payment of the prescribed additional charges, said Gupta.

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Further, pointing that Delhi government is working in coordination with the Central government, the CM said that the housing colonies for the slum dwellers will be developed in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.