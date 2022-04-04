20 kids from cop’s ‘pathshala’ to soon be enrolled at Delhi govt school

Two years ago, Mohammed Shahnawaz (6) was playing with his friends when he came across a makeshift school being run from a temple courtyard at the Red Fort parking lot and started attending classes there. This year, he is among 20 children whose names have been suggested by Delhi Police to the education department for enrolment in a Delhi government school.

Constable Than Singh is their ‘teacher’. Currently, there are 50 children studying at Singh’s pathshala — the youngest is three and the oldest 15 years old. They are taught from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Among the 20 students is Sakshi Ahiwar (15), who said, “I have sharpened my knowledge here, but I want to study more… Singh uncle convinced my parents (to send me to school)…”

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We have decided to enrol around 20 children in a Delhi government school after taking approval from their parents. We will facilitate these children to get admission.”

The idea for the school came to Singh six years ago, when he met a civil services aspirant named Sachin who was studying in a park near Red Fort. “I had asked him to leave the premises. Crying, he told me he came from Maharashtra and was preparing for UPSC exams. But he could not afford coaching classes and had to study by himself…,” he said.

Singh decided to support Sachin and requested him to share his knowledge with children of labourers living in the area: “The labourers were working at the Red Fort and their children did odd jobs. I asked Sachin to teach them, and he began with two students. But most parents refused to send their children.”

These students are enrolled in schools either at their villages or in Delhi. Due to the migratory nature of their families, their studies often get interrupted.

He recalled that Sachin had cleared the written exams but did not make the interview round and decided to return: “… I persuaded the parents to send their kids… Sachin started teaching two children and one of them is now pursuing her graduation from SOL.”

Singh is bearing the expenses of one of his students, Nilu Ahiwar (9), whose father died of a cardiac arrest a few months ago: “She is a very bright student… I am very happy that the children have secured admission and my efforts are finally showing results.”